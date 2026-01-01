$17,900+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Tundra
4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L SR5
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,258 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 TOYOTA TUNDRA TRD Offroad - 5.7L V8, 4WD, Double cab, buckets seats with centre console, Power seats, 6.5' box. Comes Safety Certified!
Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost.
Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.
This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
Gray Automotive Group
289-293-1913