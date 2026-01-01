Menu
<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2008 TOYOTA TUNDRA TRD Offroad - 5.7L V8, 4WD, Double cab, buckets seats with centre console, Power seats, 6.5 box. Comes Safety Certified!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost. <br>Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.<br>This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

Details Description Features

13510526

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
161,258KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TBBV541X8S507872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 TOYOTA TUNDRA TRD Offroad - 5.7L V8, 4WD, Double cab, buckets seats with centre console, Power seats, 6.5' box. Comes Safety Certified!

Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost.
Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.
This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913

