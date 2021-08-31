Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

210,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8009760
  VIN: 3VWTK69M58M619473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR-FAX CLEAN!! ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

