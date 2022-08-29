$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
197,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9087469
- VIN: 3vwrw21c38m522038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM/CD, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT STEERING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
