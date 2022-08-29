Menu
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9087469
  VIN: 3vwrw21c38m522038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM/CD, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT STEERING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

