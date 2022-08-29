2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9087469

9087469 VIN: 3vwrw21c38m522038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

