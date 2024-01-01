Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SHARP...TSX PREMIUM PKG..BLACK on BLACK..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..POWER/HEATED SEATS..BIKE HITCH..CRUISE CONTROL..ALLOY RIMS..and more..</p><p> </p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p>

2009 Acura TSX

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Acura TSX

PREMIUM PKG..NO ACCIDENTS..MINT..CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle
11966799

2009 Acura TSX

PREMIUM PKG..NO ACCIDENTS..MINT..CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1732811785
  2. 1732811785
  3. 1732811785
  4. 1732811785
  5. 1732811785
  6. 1732811785
  7. 1732811785
  8. 1732811785
  9. 1732811785
  10. 1732811785
  11. 1732811784
  12. 1732811784
  13. 1732811784
  14. 1732811784
  15. 1732811785
  16. 1732811784
  17. 1732811785
  18. 1732811785
  19. 1732811785
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JH4CU26629C802732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP...TSX PREMIUM PKG..BLACK on BLACK..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..POWER/HEATED SEATS..BIKE HITCH..CRUISE CONTROL..ALLOY RIMS..and more..

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

 

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

 

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2014 Toyota Highlander AWD 4DR LIMITED..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Toyota Highlander AWD 4DR LIMITED..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! 154,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Fit LX..NO ACCIDENTS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Honda Fit LX..NO ACCIDENTS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED 177,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Fit LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Honda Fit LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! 78,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2009 Acura TSX