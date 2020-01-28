Menu
2009 Audi A3

Premium

2009 Audi A3

Premium

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

$6,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,935KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4562823
  • VIN: WAUHF68P19A035897
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARPROOF AND LOW KMS!!! JUST ARRIVED

PANORAMIC ROOF
PREMIUM WHEELS
HALO LAMPS
FOG LAMPS
HEATED SEATS
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS
HEATED SEATS
AND MORE

CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR $495

FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL AND FILTER CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.

CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.

LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.

For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/

Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.

*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM

SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • Automatic halogen headlamps
  • Tool kit located in spare wheel well
  • Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Front fog lights
Additional Features
  • BLUETOOTH PHONE PREP
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes
  • Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
  • side intrusion beams
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering
  • 1-piece body-colour bumpers
  • Fuel filler door release button in driver door
  • Body-colour roof antenna
  • Partial leather-wrapped shift knob & parking brake
  • Driver/front passenger head/thorax airbags
  • Space saver spare tire & wheel
  • 17" x 7.5" 5-spoke alloy wheels
  • 60/40 split folding leather rear seats w/adjustable headrests
  • Monochrome trip computer
  • Dual body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr mirrors w/RH convex
  • 4-speed intermittent rain-sensing speed sensitive windshield wipers
  • Hydraulic brake assist
  • P225/45YR17 all-season tires
  • Rear armrest w/(2) cup holders, first aid kit
  • Backlit instrumentation w/automatic brightness control -inc: tachometer, speedometer, digital clock w/outside temp, fuel/coolant temp gauge, driver info display
  • CAN network -inc: (3) fully functional circuits (infotainment, comfort, powertrain)
  • Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: (7) temp sensors, sun sensor, pressure sensor, pollen/dust filter
  • Lighting -inc: cargo area, glove box, lighter, ashtray
  • Overhead lighting console -inc: fade-in/fade-out feature, time delay, automatic switch-on when key removed from ignition
  • Pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, pinch protection, front/rear 1-touch up/down, master switch
  • 2.0L DOHC TFSI 16-valve I4 turbocharged engine w/exhaust turbocharger intercooler
  • Independent 4-link rear suspension -inc: separate spring/shock absorber arrangement
  • MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: lower wishbones
  • Satellite radio prewiring
  • Front & rear 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic pretensioners, belt force limiters
  • Open sky sunroof
  • Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags -inc: dual-threshold deployment, seat belt buckle switches
  • 4-spoke tilt/telescopic leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bronte Auto Services

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

