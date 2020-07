2009 Audi A3

Convenience Cruise Control

Halogen Headlamps

Dual visor vanity mirrors

Rear window defogger w/timer

Tool kit located in spare wheel well

Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Front fog lights

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes

Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator

side intrusion beams

Front seatback map pockets

quattro permanent all-wheel drive system

Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering

1-piece body-colour bumpers

Fuel filler door release button in driver door

10-speaker sound system

Body-colour roof antenna

Partial leather-wrapped shift knob & parking brake

Driver/front passenger head/thorax airbags

Space saver spare tire & wheel

Dual body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/RH convex

60/40 split folding leather rear seats w/adjustable headrests

Monochrome trip computer

4-speed intermittent rain-sensing speed sensitive windshield wipers

Hydraulic brake assist

Rear armrest w/(2) cup holders, first aid kit

Backlit instrumentation w/automatic brightness control -inc: tachometer, speedometer, digital clock w/outside temp, fuel/coolant temp gauge, driver info display

CAN network -inc: (3) fully functional circuits (infotainment, comfort, powertrain)

Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: (7) temp sensors, sun sensor, pressure sensor, pollen/dust filter

Lighting -inc: cargo area, glove box, lighter, ashtray

Overhead lighting console -inc: fade-in/fade-out feature, time delay, automatic switch-on when key removed from ignition

Pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, pinch protection, front/rear 1-touch up/down, master switch

2.0L DOHC TFSI 16-valve I4 turbocharged engine w/exhaust turbocharger intercooler

Independent 4-link rear suspension -inc: separate spring/shock absorber arrangement

MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: lower wishbones

Satellite radio prewiring

Front & rear 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic pretensioners, belt force limiters

Direct shift gearbox (DSG) 6-speed automatic transmission

Open sky sunroof

3-spoke multi-function leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/alloy shift paddles

Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags -inc: dual-threshold deployment, seat belt buckle switches

Concert AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: radio broadcast display system (RBDS), graduated audio level adjustment (GALA), aux input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.