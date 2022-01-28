$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2009 BMW 3 Series
323i | LOW KM
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8230980
- Stock #: 1030Z0
- VIN: WBAPG73549A641358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,202 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner
Clean Carfax | No Accidents
Low Mileage
We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)
We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM
Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!
* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Vehicle Features
