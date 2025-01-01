$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,000KM
VIN KL1TX65E99B362692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU READ THAT RIGHT!! ONLY 25,000 KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! THIS MODEL IS VERY FUEL EFFICIENT!! FEATURES INCLUDES CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, WHEEL COVERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Email Good Cars Only
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
