YOU READ THAT RIGHT!! ONLY 25,000 KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! THIS MODEL IS VERY FUEL EFFICIENT!! FEATURES INCLUDES CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, WHEEL COVERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

13278113

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1764782193695
  2. 1764782194126
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,000KM
VIN KL1TX65E99B362692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 YOU READ THAT RIGHT!! ONLY 25,000 KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! THIS MODEL IS VERY FUEL EFFICIENT!! FEATURES INCLUDES CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, WHEEL COVERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

