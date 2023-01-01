2009 Ford Escape

$7,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10052193

10052193 VIN: 1FMCU03GX9KB85794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.