2009 Ford Escape
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10069194
- Stock #: 853
- VIN: 1FMCU03G29KD13266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,010 KM
Vehicle Description
** Beautiful Family SUV, Seats 5 Comfortably, Rear Folding Seats Leading To Massive Trunk Space, Flawless Inside And Out, Very Desirable Colour, White , Leather Interior, 4WD, ABS Brakes, Steering Wheel Mounted On Controls, Traction Control, CD Player, Auxiliary, Power Power Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Rims and much more. . . . .
2009 Ford Escape Only 68,010 km For Just $10,995. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
