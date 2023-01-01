Menu
2009 Ford Escape

68,010 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069194
  • Stock #: 853
  • VIN: 1FMCU03G29KD13266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,010 KM

Vehicle Description

** Beautiful Family SUV, Seats 5 Comfortably, Rear Folding Seats Leading To Massive Trunk Space, Flawless Inside And Out, Very Desirable Colour, White ,  Leather Interior, 4WD, ABS Brakes, Steering Wheel Mounted On Controls, Traction Control, CD Player, Auxiliary, Power Power Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Rims and much more. . . . .

2009 Ford Escape Only 68,010 km For Just $10,995. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

