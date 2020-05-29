Menu
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr V6 Auto XLT,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED

2009 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr V6 Auto XLT,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5153981
  • Stock #: FE09810
  • VIN: 1fMCU03G79KB68810
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YES! WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS ! WE ARE OPERATING IN PERSON BY APPOINTMENT or WE CAN PROCESS THE SALES REMOTELY and ELECTRONICALLY if needed.

 

**TEST DRIVES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SERIOUS BUYERS !**

 

We are doing everything recommended to stop the spread of COVID-19.All vehicles are sanitized before and after viewing. 

 

SHARP  LOADED  LOCAL TRADE!!NO ACCIDENTS ! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER ,TINTED GLASS ! ...

POWER HEATED  SEATS ..ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS....RUSTPROOFED 

 

3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

 

TRADE INS are WELCOMED.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

HST&Licensing extra

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

