2009 Ford Escape

128,912 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic

2009 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9204658
  • Stock #: 29-09952
  • VIN: 1FMCU93G89KC09952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

905632XXXX

9056328696

