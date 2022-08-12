$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2009 Ford Flex
2009 Ford Flex
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
288,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8977888
- VIN: 2fmek63c99ba48368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 288,000 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER FLEX LIMITED FULLY LOADED INCL CLIMATE CONTROL A/C POWER SEAT,POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL,LEATHER INTERIOR ALLOY WHEELS, RECENT BRAKES AND TIRES. PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY HST TAX AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA COST. DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE NO FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8