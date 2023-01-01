Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Ranger

318,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Ranger

2WD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1675281390
  2. 1675281391
  3. 1675281391
  4. 1675281392
  5. 1675281392
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

318,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570727
  • VIN: 1FTYR10D49PA41883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 318,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN! MANUAL WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO, A/C, TILT STEERING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 233,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger 2WD
 318,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 255,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory