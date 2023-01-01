$6,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
2WD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
318,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9570727
- VIN: 1FTYR10D49PA41883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 318,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN! MANUAL WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO, A/C, TILT STEERING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
