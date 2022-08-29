Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

184,300 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2009 GMC Acadia

2009 GMC Acadia

SLE | PARKING SENSORS

2009 GMC Acadia

SLE | PARKING SENSORS

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202102
  • Stock #: 151
  • VIN: 1GKER13D79J206007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 151
  • Mileage 184,300 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

EXCELLENT CONDITION

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

