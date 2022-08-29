2009 GMC Acadia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 3 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9202102

Stock #: 151

151 VIN: 1GKER13D79J206007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 151

Mileage 184,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics

