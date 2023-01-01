Menu
2009 Honda Accord

268,256 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

LX Sedan AT

2009 Honda Accord

LX Sedan AT

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

268,256KM
Used
  • Stock #: 09HA7287
  • VIN: 1HGCP26359A807287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 09HA7287
  • Mileage 268,256 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2009 Honda Accord is a well-rounded and popular midsize sedan that offers a perfect blend of performance, reliability, and comfort. With its sleek and modern exterior design, it exudes a sense of sophistication on the road. The interior boasts a spacious and comfortable cabin, providing ample room for both passengers and cargo.
Safety is a top priority in the Accord, with advanced features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. The Accord also earned excellent crash test ratings, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and secure vehicle.
Moreover, the 2009 Honda Accord comes equipped with an array of modern amenities, including a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation. These features enhance the driving experience and ensure passengers stay connected on the go.
Overall, the 2009 Honda Accord remains a popular choice for those seeking a reliable, comfortable, and well-equipped midsize sedan that stands the test of time.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Phone # (905) 330 7365

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

