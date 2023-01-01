$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Accord
LX Sedan AT
268,256KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10211277
- Stock #: 09HA7287
- VIN: 1HGCP26359A807287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 09HA7287
- Mileage 268,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety is a top priority in the Accord, with advanced features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. The Accord also earned excellent crash test ratings, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and secure vehicle.
Moreover, the 2009 Honda Accord comes equipped with an array of modern amenities, including a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation. These features enhance the driving experience and ensure passengers stay connected on the go.
Overall, the 2009 Honda Accord remains a popular choice for those seeking a reliable, comfortable, and well-equipped midsize sedan that stands the test of time.
NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASES
Included FREE
1) FULL DETAILING
2) FRESH OIL CHANGE
3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT
4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
