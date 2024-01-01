2009 Honda Civic

Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! A/C, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY. ALLOY WHEELS, SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1722983748
  2. 1722983749
  3. 1722983749
  4. 1722983751
  5. 1722983752
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
150,000KM
VIN 2HGFA166X9H021358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! A/C, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY. ALLOY WHEELS, SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

