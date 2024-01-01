Menu
<p>VERY CLEAN 2009 HONDA CIVIC. LOW MILEAGE AND NO RUST. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2009 Honda Civic

194,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Sdn LX-S Automatic Sedan

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA166X9H101260

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

VERY CLEAN 2009 HONDA CIVIC. LOW MILEAGE AND NO RUST. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

