Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda CR-V

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8173018
  • VIN: 5j6re48319l811567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 2/12/16 FOR $6756.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 151,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XL
 154,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti EX35 J...
 219,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory