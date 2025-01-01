$19,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Element
EX AWD ..MINT CONDITION..NO RUST!..CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OF THE KIND ! VERY RARE..EX AWD ..LOW MILEAGE ! MINT CONDITION ...NO RUST ! AUTOMATIC...A/C..POWER WINDOWS..POWER MIRRORS and LOCKS..
CRUISE CONTROL...ABS ..ALLOY WHEELS..CERTIFIED !
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5-1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
