2009 Honda Element

143,000 KM

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2009 Honda Element

2009 Honda Element

EX AWD VERY RARE,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

2009 Honda Element

EX AWD VERY RARE,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358633
  • Stock #: HE09
  • VIN: 5J6YH287X9L800335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW ,LOW MILEAGE !! EX MODEL AWD,AUTOMATIC , NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED! 2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS !!

ALL SEASONS ON OEM RIMS.POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS AND MIRRORS...ABS,CRUISE CONTROL..

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

 

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

 

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

