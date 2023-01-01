2009 Honda Odyssey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 7 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10131717

10131717 Stock #: 3008A

3008A VIN: 5FNRL38239B501596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 169,744 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.