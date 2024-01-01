$14,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Hummer H3
Location
Motor One Canada
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-286-2765
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,144KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,144 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
