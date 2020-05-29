Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra

2009 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GL w/Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GL w/Sport

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

  1. 5044047
  2. 5044047
  3. 5044047
  4. 5044047
  5. 5044047
  6. 5044047
  7. 5044047
  8. 5044047
  9. 5044047
  10. 5044047
  11. 5044047
  12. 5044047
  13. 5044047
  14. 5044047
  15. 5044047
  16. 5044047
  17. 5044047
  18. 5044047
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 261,357KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5044047
  • Stock #: 330
  • VIN: KMHDC85EX9U024772
Exterior Colour
Continental Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Black (XP)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Gas saver, Safety Ready, in great condition, Clean Car Proof
New Brakes, comes with 1 year 12000 Kms Power Train Warranty with option to increase up to 3 years.
For further inquires contact Nikita 416-271-5315 or Ira 905-630-3201

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Front fog lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Safety
  • 3-Point Rear Seat Belts
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger airbags
  • Front side-impact airbags
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Roof mounted antenna
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Pwr sunroof
Convenience
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour bumpers
  • Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
  • Chrome accented grille
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Alarm System
  • Sunglass Holder
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • 90-amp alternator
  • (3) assist grips
  • Seatback pockets
  • Air filter
  • Front/rear door map pockets
  • 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
  • Remote fuel filler door/hood release
  • Shift interlock system
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks
  • Hood buckling creases & safety stops
  • Body-side reinforcements
  • Passenger occupancy sensor
  • 2.0L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
  • Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering
  • T125/80D15 compact spare tire
  • Cut-pile floor carpeting
  • Impact-sensing driver door unlock
  • (1) rear coat hanger
  • Illuminated ash tray w/cigarette lighter
  • Pwr windows w/front driver side auto-down
  • Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system
  • Pwr window lock-out
  • Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers w/de-icer
  • Dual illuminated sunvisor vanity mirrors
  • Cooled glovebox
  • 17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks
  • 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock, trip odometer
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/adjustable armrest, cup holders & (3) adjustable headrests
  • Centre console w/armrest, storage, (2) cup holders
  • Lighting -inc: map, cargo area, dome, glove box
  • P215/45VR17 tires
  • AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, aux input jack w/iPOD control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Upper Brant Auto

2011 Honda CR-Z
 197,063 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz S...
 145,985 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord Sd...
 266,554 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

Call Dealer

905-319-XXXX

(click to show)

905-319-9200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory