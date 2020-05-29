2009 Hyundai Elantra

Exterior Tinted Glass

Rear Spoiler

Front fog lights Comfort Air Conditioning Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Front/rear crumple zones

Child safety rear door locks

Front/rear side-curtain airbags

Driver/front passenger airbags

Front side-impact airbags Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Roof mounted antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster

Pwr sunroof Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats

Rear window intermittent wiper/washer Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour bumpers

Body-colour heated pwr mirrors

Chrome accented grille

Additional Features Cargo Cover

Alarm System

Sunglass Holder

Energy-absorbing steering column

Front/rear stabilizer bars

90-amp alternator

(3) assist grips

Seatback pockets

Air filter

Front/rear door map pockets

60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Remote fuel filler door/hood release

Shift interlock system

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks

Hood buckling creases & safety stops

Body-side reinforcements

Passenger occupancy sensor

2.0L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine

Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering

T125/80D15 compact spare tire

Cut-pile floor carpeting

Impact-sensing driver door unlock

(1) rear coat hanger

Illuminated ash tray w/cigarette lighter

Pwr windows w/front driver side auto-down

Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system

Pwr window lock-out

Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers w/de-icer

Dual illuminated sunvisor vanity mirrors

Cooled glovebox

17" x 7.0" alloy wheels

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks

3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock, trip odometer

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/adjustable armrest, cup holders & (3) adjustable headrests

Centre console w/armrest, storage, (2) cup holders

Lighting -inc: map, cargo area, dome, glove box

P215/45VR17 tires

AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, aux input jack w/iPOD control

