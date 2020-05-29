2009 Hyundai Elantra

- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Front fog lights
- Comfort
-
- Safety
-
- 3-Point Rear Seat Belts
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front/rear side-curtain airbags
- Driver/front passenger airbags
- Front side-impact airbags
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Computer
- Roof mounted antenna
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Pwr sunroof
- Convenience
-
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour bumpers
- Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
- Chrome accented grille
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Cover
- Alarm System
- Sunglass Holder
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- 90-amp alternator
- (3) assist grips
- Seatback pockets
- Air filter
- Front/rear door map pockets
- 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
- Remote fuel filler door/hood release
- Shift interlock system
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks
- Hood buckling creases & safety stops
- Body-side reinforcements
- Passenger occupancy sensor
- 2.0L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
- Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering
- T125/80D15 compact spare tire
- Cut-pile floor carpeting
- Impact-sensing driver door unlock
- (1) rear coat hanger
- Illuminated ash tray w/cigarette lighter
- Pwr windows w/front driver side auto-down
- Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system
- Pwr window lock-out
- Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers w/de-icer
- Dual illuminated sunvisor vanity mirrors
- Cooled glovebox
- 17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks
- 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock, trip odometer
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/adjustable armrest, cup holders & (3) adjustable headrests
- Centre console w/armrest, storage, (2) cup holders
- Lighting -inc: map, cargo area, dome, glove box
- P215/45VR17 tires
- AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, aux input jack w/iPOD control
