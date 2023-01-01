Menu
2009 Hyundai Sonata

97,333 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

97,333KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029927
  • Stock #: 849
  • VIN: 5NPET46C49H574834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,333 KM

Vehicle Description

**A NICE, DECENT, AND CLEAN CAR THAT IS GOOD-LOOKING AT A REASONABLE !!

2009 HYUNDAI SONATA / LOW MILEAGE**

Here at PRECISION MOTORS, we pride ourselves on providing a quality product along with a positive customer experience. Our goal is to put you in a safe and reliable vehicle. Check out this newly added 2009 Hyundai Sonata.  Comes with features like a cruise control, push button start, power windows, mirrors and locks, Heated Seats, CD Player, AM / FM Radio and much more. With Only 97,333 kms for just 9,995.00. Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

