Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto ,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS !!LOW KM's

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto ,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS !!LOW KM's

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4982067
  • Stock #: HT09784
  • VIN: KM8JM12B49U013784
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YES! WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS - BY APPOINTMENT !
TEST DRIVES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SERIOUS BUYERS !
WE CAN PROCESS THE SALES REMOTELY and ELECTRONICALLY if needed.
We are doing everything recommended to stop the spread of COVID-19.All vehicles are sanitized before and after viewing.

ONE OWNER ,NO ACCIDENTS,VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE !! CERTIFIED
HEATED SEATS  ! A/C ,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS and LOCKS..CRUISE CONTROL...SIDE BARS..

3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.
Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

2010 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn...
 135,000 KM
$5,600 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Accent ...
 104,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Send A Message