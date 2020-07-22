Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Tucson

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

25th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Tucson

25th Anniversary

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588358
  • Stock #: HT09235
  • VIN: KM8JM12BX9U939235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE ! NO ACCIDENTS,NO RUST,VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE !
NAVIGATION !POWER SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS ! CERTIFIED..
POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..
TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2004 Toyota Matrix 5...
 191,000 KM
$4,498 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 LOW...
 114,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veloste...
 116,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory