2009 Hyundai Tucson

162,000 KM

Details

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Man GL,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED !!

2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Man GL,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5657046
  • Stock #: HT09207
  • VIN: KM8JM12B59U987208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,SERVICE RECORDS, LOCAL TRADE,VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED...

HEATED SEATS and MIRRORS, POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

