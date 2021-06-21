Menu
2009 Lexus RX 350

176,000 KM

$10,799

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7414973
  • VIN: JTJHK31U792857673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully appointed and all wheel drive climate control A/C leather interior with power drivers seat and both front seats heated. Power windows and locks, key less entry, power mirrors, alloy wheels, 2018-01-30 insurance file showed a collision with 0.00 amount for claim. Price includes full safety and service road ready. HST tax and license plates are extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

