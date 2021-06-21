2009 Lexus RX 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,799 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7414973

7414973 VIN: JTJHK31U792857673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

