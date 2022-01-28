Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA5

125,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

GS

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8174050
  • VIN: JM1CR293290352313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR-FAX CLEAN!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player

