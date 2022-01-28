$8,495+ tax & licensing
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,000KM
Used
- VIN: JM1CR293290352313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR-FAX CLEAN!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
