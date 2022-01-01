Menu
2009 Mazda Tribute

248,000 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2009 Mazda Tribute

2009 Mazda Tribute

AWD V6 GX,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED!

2009 Mazda Tribute

AWD V6 GX,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

248,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8117404
  Stock #: MT09
  VIN: 4f2cz96g79km08346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD V6, NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS, CERTIFIED!

ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,POWER SEATS,BLUETOOTH...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-334 1355

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

