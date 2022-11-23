$4,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B200
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9358408
- Stock #: SC169
- VIN: WDDFH33X09J436454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,762 KM
Vehicle Description
We Are ZARQ
A (Proudly) Canadian Company
An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company
An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller
A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)
HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES
SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*
A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website
Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website
Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative
Vehicle Features
