2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

NICE COLOR COMBO. FROM THE MERCEDES STORE. CLEAN SHAPE. 1 OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. CLEAN CARFAX.



4 MATIC. AWD

SUNROOF

KEYLESS ENTRY

PREMIUM WHEELS

BI ZENON FACTORY HID LAMPS

FOG LAMPS

HEATED SEATS

DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS

2 SETS OF KEYS

HEATED MIRRORS

OIL AND FILTER CHANGE DONE



LEATHER IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE. NO RIPS.



WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED



**** FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES ****



FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.

FREE OIL CHANGE.

FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.

FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.



CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426



Buy with confidence!!!

OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER

We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.



LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.

STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.



For more inventory please visit our website:

http://www.bronteautoservices.com/



Address:

1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B

BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.



*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******



ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY



WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!

10AM TO 7PM



SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******



CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Exterior Tinted Glass

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Trunk Release

Mini spare tire

Velour floor mats Safety First Aid Kit

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Front/rear curtain airbags

Front side-impact airbags Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

60/40 split fold rear seats w/pass-through Trim Leather shift knob Power Options Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down

Additional Features Alarm System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Luggage net

Pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof

Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system

THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control

Brake pad wear indicator

Bluetooth integration

Dual-stage front airbags

3-point seat belts w/outboard belt tensioners & force limiters

NECK-PRO active head restraints

P225/45R17 all-season front tires & P245/40R17 all-season rear tires

Front armrest w/storage compartment

4MATIC all-wheel drive

3.0L DOHC 24-valve alloy V6 engine

7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission

AGILITY CONTROL pwr rack & pinion steering

Upgraded brake calipers & vented front rotors

Automatic bi-xenon headlamps w/washers, integrated fog lamps, cornering lights

Heated pwr folding pwr mirrors w/turn signals, driver side auto-dimming

ADAPTIVE BRAKE braking system w/hold function, predictive brake priming, automatic brake drying, hill start assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.