$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2.5L
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
151,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8168980
- VIN: WDDGF85X49F308161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LEATHER INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY BLACK WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8