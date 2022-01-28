Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.5L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.5L

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8168980
  • VIN: WDDGF85X49F308161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LEATHER INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY BLACK WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 151,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XL
 154,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti EX35 J...
 219,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory