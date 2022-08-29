2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$28,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9071557

9071557 VIN: WDDGF77X09F247110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 110,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.