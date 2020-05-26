2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

+ taxes & licensing
905-333-0595
805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1
905-333-0595
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. ... Dealers are still required to provide all the OMVIC disclosures on the sale of an as is vehicle.
No Payment For 90 Days is a defferal program and may not apply to all model years and finance terms* See dealer for details
Leggat Mazda Burlington, serving the Burlington and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Leggat Mazda Burlington today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1