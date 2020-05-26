Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Mazda Burlington

905-333-0595

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

DE

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

DE

Location

Leggat Mazda Burlington

805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1

905-333-0595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,085KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5027526
  • Stock #: 2198A
  • VIN: JA3AU16U39U613825
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. ... Dealers are still required to provide all the OMVIC disclosures on the sale of an as is vehicle.

No Payment For 90 Days is a defferal program and may not apply to all model years and finance terms* See dealer for details

Leggat Mazda Burlington, serving the Burlington and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Mazda Burlington

Leggat Mazda Burlington

805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1

