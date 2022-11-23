Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

112,369 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

SE

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

112,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365758
  • Stock #: 09-09220
  • VIN: JA3AU26U79U609220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

