2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 3 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9365758

9365758 Stock #: 09-09220

09-09220 VIN: JA3AU26U79U609220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 09-09220

Mileage 112,369 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.