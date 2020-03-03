Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

1OWNER | FWD | GREATCONDITION | 1OWNER

2009 Nissan Rogue

1OWNER | FWD | GREATCONDITION | 1OWNER

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$8,485

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,060KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4808568
  • Stock #: 20288A
  • VIN: JN8AS58T59W041667
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2009 FWD NISSAN ROGUE SL Is A One Owner Vehicle Out of Stoney Creek, Ontario. This Vehicle Has One Minor Accident Reported On Its CarProof Report for $546 On The Rear Bumper. Fresh Oil Change and Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New A Full-Service Report Is Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Is Equipped With 2 Keyless Remotes, Power Seats, Power Door Locks and windows, Sunroof, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH. This Vehicle has a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

