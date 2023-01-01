$4,500+ tax & licensing
905-315-1885
2009 Nissan Sentra
2.0 Fe+,AUTOMATIC ,POWER GROUP
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10171182
- Stock #: NS09
- VIN: 3N1AB61E99L636432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVES GOOD,POWER PKG.A/C..ABS...SELLING AS IS:
As per OMVIC regulations: This motor vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it's current condition.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,33 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
