2 OWNERS 2009 NISSAN SENTRA. LOW MILEAGE. GREAT CAR FOR LOW PRICE.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2009 Nissan Sentra

154,700 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S *Ltd Avail*

12649710

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S *Ltd Avail*

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB61E79L610542

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,700 KM

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Interior

Keyless Entry

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
