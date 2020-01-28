2009 Nissan Versa

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
MINT CONDITION,..RUNS EXCELLENT !
CERTIFIED- NEW MICHELIN TIRES...
WELL EQUIPPED with ALLOY WHEELS, ABS,CRUISE CONTROL,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS .....
3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.
Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION is included.FREE CARFAX REPORT UPON REQUEST!
TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION
Extended Vehicle Warranties are available .
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB: www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3