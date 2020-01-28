Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

5dr HB 1.8 SL FE+ , MINT CONDITION,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4589307
  • Stock #: NV09738
  • VIN: 3N1BC13EX9L487738
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

MINT CONDITION,..RUNS EXCELLENT !

CERTIFIED- NEW MICHELIN TIRES...

WELL EQUIPPED with ALLOY WHEELS, ABS,CRUISE CONTROL,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS .....


3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.


SAFETY CERTIFICATION is included.FREE CARFAX REPORT UPON REQUEST!


TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.


OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION


Extended Vehicle Warranties are available .


Office : 905-334 1355


WEB: www.importconnection.ca


4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

