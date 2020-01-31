Menu
2009 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

2009 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$4,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 245,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626678
  • Stock #: SO09773
  • VIN: 4S4BP61CX97318773
Gray
Grey - Dark
Wagon
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4WD,POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS...POWER SUNROOF

POWER HEATED SEATS, 2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS !

CERTIFIED ! NO ACCIDENTS...

3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.


TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Warranty Included
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Sun/Moonroof

