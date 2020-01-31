2009 Subaru Outback

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4WD,POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS...POWER SUNROOF POWER HEATED SEATS, 2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS ! CERTIFIED ! NO ACCIDENTS... 3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty. Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS. SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED. We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers. Office : 905-334 1355 WEB:www.importconnection.ca 4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

