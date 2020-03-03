2009 Suzuki SX4

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2009 SUZUKI SX-4,WHITE PEARL !VERY CLEAN,NO INSURANCE CLAIMS,RUNS EXCELLENT ,CERTIFIED ..
4 CYLINDERS, AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, VERY GOOD ON GAS...
TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.
3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.
Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3