ONE OWNER 2009 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID. CLEAN CAR. DRIVES GOOD. STILL LOTS OF LIFE LEFT.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2009 Toyota Camry

344,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Used
344,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BB46K39U065719

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 344,000 KM

ONE OWNER 2009 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID. CLEAN CAR. DRIVES GOOD. STILL LOTS OF LIFE LEFT.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

Automatic
FWD

