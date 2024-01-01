$5,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
HYBRID 4dr Sdn
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 344,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER 2009 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID. CLEAN CAR. DRIVES GOOD. STILL LOTS OF LIFE LEFT.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
