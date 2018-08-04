$10,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SINGLE OWNER!! DEALER SERVICED FROM NEW!! GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED!! A/C, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM RADIO, DELAY WIPERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 4/8/18 FOR $2192.
Good Cars Only
