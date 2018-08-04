Menu
<p>SINGLE OWNER!! DEALER SERVICED FROM NEW!! GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED!! A/C, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM RADIO, DELAY WIPERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 4/8/18 FOR $2192.</p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

170,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1701728666
  2. 1701728668
  3. 1701728669
  4. 1701728672
  5. 1701728668
  6. 1701728670
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU40E49C025339

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

2009 Toyota Corolla