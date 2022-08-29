2009 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 5 7 5 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9202063

9202063 Stock #: 146

146 VIN: 2T1BU40E19C046908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 146

Mileage 186,575 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.