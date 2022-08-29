2009 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9288922

9288922 Stock #: TC09

TC09 VIN: 2T1BU40E99C022775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.