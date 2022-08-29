Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Matrix

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

5SPD.,LOW MILEAGE,NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Matrix

5SPD.,LOW MILEAGE,NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9172969
  • Stock #: TM095
  • VIN: 2T1KU40EX9C115658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE !! ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED !!

A/C, ABS,TPMS,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS and LOCKS..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2009 Toyota Matrix 5...
 114,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Xterra 4...
 176,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix L...
 111,000 KM
$14,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory