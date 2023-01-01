Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota RAV4

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

4WD LOW MILEAGE!!1 OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota RAV4

4WD LOW MILEAGE!!1 OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380402
  • Stock #: TRAV409
  • VIN: 2T3BF33VX9W004890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW..LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED...

AWD..A/C,..POWER PKG...SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885



Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 177,000 KM
$15,400 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 148,000 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 193,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory