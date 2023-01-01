$13,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2009 Toyota RAV4
4WD LOW MILEAGE!!1 OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10380402
- Stock #: TRAV409
- VIN: 2T3BF33VX9W004890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW..LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED...
AWD..A/C,..POWER PKG...SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.