2009 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10380402

10380402 Stock #: TRAV409

TRAV409 VIN: 2T3BF33VX9W004890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

