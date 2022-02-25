Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

AWD

2009 Toyota Venza

AWD

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8358222
  VIN: 4T3BK11A49U005100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! LOADED!! SNOW TIRES INCLUDED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

