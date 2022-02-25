$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2009 Toyota Venza
2009 Toyota Venza
AWD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
206,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8358222
- VIN: 4T3BK11A49U005100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! LOADED!! SNOW TIRES INCLUDED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8